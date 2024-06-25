At some point it will be appropriate to cut

Timing of policy adjustments wil ldepend on data and outlook

Rise in inflation expectations would imply keeping policy restrictive for longer

Inflation has slowed, labor market tightness has eased

Expect disinflation trend to continue

Expect 12 month inflation moving sideways for the rest of the year, slowing more sharply next year

Expect 3 and 6-month inflation rates to move lower on a bumpy path

This is the usual rhetoric from the Fed but her comment on 12-month inflation is an important one to keep in mind. Year-over-year CPI numbers are always including many base effects that look backwards 12 months. If her forecast is right and inflation moves sideways, that will create a narrative of 'stalled' progress but that won't really be the case, so there should be an opportunity there.