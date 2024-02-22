A slew of headlines from FOMC member Lisa Cook have been released:

I would like to have greater confidence that inflation is converging to 2% before beginning to cut the policy rate.

Believe risks to achieving employment and inflation goals are moving into better balance after being weighted toward excessive inflation.

I now see two-sided risks" in considering appropriate monetary policy.

I am now weighing the possibility of easing policy too soon and letting inflation stay persistently high versus easing policy too late and causing unnecessary harm to the economy .

. Believe our current monetary policy stance is restrictive.

Sees an eventual rate cut as adjusting policy to reflect a shifting balance of risks.

Risk of persistently high inflation appears to have diminished but has not disappeared.

"At some point, as we gain greater confidence that disinflation is ongoing and sustainable, that changing outlook will warrant a change in the policy rate."

Restrictive monetary policy and favorable supply developments have put us in a good position to achieve both sides of FOMC's mandate.

Should continue to move carefully, maintaining degree of policy restriction needed to sustainably restore price stability while keeping the economy on a good path.

Disinflationary process has been, and may continue to be, bumpy and uneven, as highlighted by last week's CPI & PPI.

Intend to monitor incoming data closely for signs disinflation process is continuing.

Forecast of 12-month PCE inflation converging to 2% target over time still seems reasonable as baseline outlook.

Housing services inflation should keep slowing this year as slower observed rent increases pass into official data.

Core services ex-housing inflation should keep easing over time as consumers increasingly resist price increases & labor costs grow more slowly.

Core goods inflation looks likely to converge to modestly negative pre-pandemic trend.

Strong supply-side recovery has contributed importantly to the recent disinflation.

Labor market demand and supply appear in better alignment.

Consumer spending generally has continued to show strong momentum in recent months.

Growth in total labor income has slowed to near pre-pandemic rate of about 5% year, which should contribute to moderating consumption.

Consumer spending growth may face headwinds from deteriorating household balance sheets

Likely that the post pandemic world could be characterized by greater volatility of supply.

There is potential for Red Sea shipping disruptions to affect supply more than they have so far

I don't see anything other than sitting on the fence. That cuts are not necessarily just around the corner.