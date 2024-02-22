Lisa Cook Federal Reserve

A slew of headlines from FOMC member Lisa Cook have been released:

  • I would like to have greater confidence that inflation is converging to 2% before beginning to cut the policy rate.
  • Believe risks to achieving employment and inflation goals are moving into better balance after being weighted toward excessive inflation.
  • I now see two-sided risks" in considering appropriate monetary policy.
  • I am now weighing the possibility of easing policy too soon and letting inflation stay persistently high versus easing policy too late and causing unnecessary harm to the economy.
  • Believe our current monetary policy stance is restrictive.
  • Sees an eventual rate cut as adjusting policy to reflect a shifting balance of risks.
  • Risk of persistently high inflation appears to have diminished but has not disappeared.
  • "At some point, as we gain greater confidence that disinflation is ongoing and sustainable, that changing outlook will warrant a change in the policy rate."
  • Restrictive monetary policy and favorable supply developments have put us in a good position to achieve both sides of FOMC's mandate.
  • Should continue to move carefully, maintaining degree of policy restriction needed to sustainably restore price stability while keeping the economy on a good path.
  • Disinflationary process has been, and may continue to be, bumpy and uneven, as highlighted by last week's CPI & PPI.
  • Intend to monitor incoming data closely for signs disinflation process is continuing.
  • Forecast of 12-month PCE inflation converging to 2% target over time still seems reasonable as baseline outlook.
  • Housing services inflation should keep slowing this year as slower observed rent increases pass into official data.
  • Core services ex-housing inflation should keep easing over time as consumers increasingly resist price increases & labor costs grow more slowly.
  • Core goods inflation looks likely to converge to modestly negative pre-pandemic trend.
  • Strong supply-side recovery has contributed importantly to the recent disinflation.
  • Labor market demand and supply appear in better alignment.
  • Consumer spending generally has continued to show strong momentum in recent months.
  • Growth in total labor income has slowed to near pre-pandemic rate of about 5% year, which should contribute to moderating consumption.
  • Consumer spending growth may face headwinds from deteriorating household balance sheets
  • Likely that the post pandemic world could be characterized by greater volatility of supply.
  • There is potential for Red Sea shipping disruptions to affect supply more than they have so far

I don't see anything other than sitting on the fence. That cuts are not necessarily just around the corner.