- Inflation is too high
- Restoring price stabilty will likely require ongoing rate hikes
- I cannot assume improvements in supply constraints will be steady
- I have revised up my assessment of the persistence of high inflation
- At some point it will be appropriate to slow the pace of hikes
- Notes usefulness of timely high-frequency wholesale car prices, rental rates on new leases and surveys on supplier delivery time/prices paid
- Notes google mobility data and opentable reservations as useful during pandemic
This is Cook's first speech and it might as well have been written by Powell himself. What's the point in having a big group of supossedly diverse opinions on the Fed board if they all say the same thing?