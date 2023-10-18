Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook is speaking on the Federal Reserve's mandate (the Fed has a dual mandate of promoting price stability and maximum sustainable employment).
In her prepared remarks Cook does not comment on the economy nor monetary policy:
Perhaps in any Q&A to follow - stay tuned!
- Lisa Cook took office as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on May 23, 2022, to fill an unexpired term ending January 31, 2024. She was reappointed to the Board on September 8, 2023, and sworn in on September 13, 2023, for a term ending January 31, 2038.
- Prior to her appointment to the Board, Dr. Cook was a professor of economics and international relations at Michigan State University. From 2018 to 2021, she was director of the American Economic Association Summer Training Program. She was also a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research.