Inflation is too high, must come down

We'll keep at it until the job is done

Need to see inflation actually falling in data

Uncertain times require a risk management approach to policy

Core inflation has been surprisingly strong

The comments today from a handful of officials don't suggest that 100 bps is on the table in the aftermath of the CPI report. The Fed blackout kicks off next Friday and we'll get comments from Williams just beforehand. That will be the last chance to steer expectations, aside from a leak to Timiraos.