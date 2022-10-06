The Fed Gov. Lisa Cook is on the wires saying:
- Willing to alter course as the data is evolves, watching a broad range of indicators
- Prior research on emerging markets raise the sensitivity to damage of persistent inflation risks
- Fed will learn path, peak of the federal funds rate as it sees the economy evolve
- Frontloading of rate hikes required to short-circuit inflationary psychology
- Balance sheet decline is on the right path, acting as a complement to rate policy
- Current market conditions not like the spring of 2020, continues to function well
- Highly uncertain what level of unemployment might be associated with study inflation
- For right now, 2% is the Fed's inflation target and what it is striving to hit