SF Fed President Mary Daly

Recent inflation readings more encouraging but hard to now if on track to price stability

We have made a lot of progress on inflation, still work to do

Nearer to a point where benign outcome on labor market could be less likely

Must fully restore price stability without a painful disruption to the labor market

If inflation falls more slowly than expected, policy rate must sty higher for longer

If there are gradual declines in inflation, slow labor market rebalancing then the Fed an normalize over time

At this point, we have a good labor market not a frothy one

Not even this dove is thinking about cutting rates yet. There will be a Q&A after the speech.