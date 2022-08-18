>
Fed's Daly: Core services inflation is still rising
Feds Daly speaks in a CNN interview
- Core services inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
- food, energy prices rising high, housing as well – a lot of work to do on inflation
- we will continue to raise rates to right size it
- need to get a little above 3% by year end
- when we get closer to meeting will make a decision on September rate hike
- 50 or 75 basis point is reasonable for September
- need to get rate a little above more above 3% next year
- Fed needs to bridle economy a bit and slow the pace of inflation
- markets have a lack of understanding, but consumers understand that rates won't go down right after they go up
- the raise and hold strategy pays off
- a hump shaped path for rates is not what's on my mind.
- Some cooling of labor market would be welcome
- Fed is committed to price stability
- financial conditions are tightening, we have to keep that in mind
- slower growing global economy will push down on US growth
- don't want to overdo policy and find we've tighten the economy more than necessary
- don't want unforced error, need to balance doing enough with not doing too much
Fed's Daly is the president of the San Francisco Fed. She is not a voting member until 2024.
