Mary Daly

We are committed to getting core inflation down

There's a lot more info coming in before

I see slowing in the economy but we're not there yet

It's still hard to find workers, the economy isn't yet in balance

Whether we need to hike rates or hold them steady for a longer period, it's premature to project, there is a lot of data left

We've been watching the data and asking 'does anything we're seeing change the outlook'

The inflation data is a 'good data point'

If core services ex housing doesn't come down and stalls, that's something I'm watching

I'm going to hold myself to data dependence

I would need to really gain confidence that the path of inflation is completely downward. That's not food or energy prices, it's goods price inflation, which is coming down.

If you look at new leases and new rents, that's pulling things down

We're going to be watching supercore carefully, that's a big component of spending and it hasn't made much progress so far, we need to see it come back to pre-pandemic levels

Daly oftentimes acts as a mouthpiece for Powell. This might be a preview of what the Fed says at Jackson Hole.