Mary Daly Fed
Mary Daly
  • We are committed to getting core inflation down
  • There's a lot more info coming in before
  • I see slowing in the economy but we're not there yet
  • It's still hard to find workers, the economy isn't yet in balance
  • Whether we need to hike rates or hold them steady for a longer period, it's premature to project, there is a lot of data left
  • We've been watching the data and asking 'does anything we're seeing change the outlook'
  • The inflation data is a 'good data point'
  • If core services ex housing doesn't come down and stalls, that's something I'm watching
  • I'm going to hold myself to data dependence
  • I would need to really gain confidence that the path of inflation is completely downward. That's not food or energy prices, it's goods price inflation, which is coming down.
  • If you look at new leases and new rents, that's pulling things down
  • We're going to be watching supercore carefully, that's a big component of spending and it hasn't made much progress so far, we need to see it come back to pre-pandemic levels

Daly oftentimes acts as a mouthpiece for Powell. This might be a preview of what the Fed says at Jackson Hole.