- Labor market is completely in balance, not a source of inflation
- We need an open mind
- Timing of rate cut is up for debate, but need to keep moving policy rate down
- Even if we do another rate cut, policy will remain restrictive
- US economy is in a really good place
- Employers are filling positions for core work, but not taking a lot of risk
- Trade issues don't usually derail growth, economy adjusts
- Neutral rate is closer to 3%, can take our time in getting to neutral
There is no hint here on December but Kugler is coming up at 12:35 pm ET.