Labor market is completely in balance, not a source of inflation

We need an open mind

Timing of rate cut is up for debate, but need to keep moving policy rate down

Even if we do another rate cut, policy will remain restrictive

US economy is in a really good place

Employers are filling positions for core work, but not taking a lot of risk

Trade issues don't usually derail growth, economy adjusts

Neutral rate is closer to 3%, can take our time in getting to neutral

There is no hint here on December but Kugler is coming up at 12:35 pm ET.