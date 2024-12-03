Mary Daly
  • Labor market is completely in balance, not a source of inflation
  • We need an open mind
  • Timing of rate cut is up for debate, but need to keep moving policy rate down
  • Even if we do another rate cut, policy will remain restrictive
  • US economy is in a really good place
  • Employers are filling positions for core work, but not taking a lot of risk
  • Trade issues don't usually derail growth, economy adjusts
  • Neutral rate is closer to 3%, can take our time in getting to neutral

There is no hint here on December but Kugler is coming up at 12:35 pm ET.