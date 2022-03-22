daly Federal Reserve
  • Pandemic in many ways is the culprit behind high inflation
  • We have policy-supported demand and fragile supply chains; that's a recipe for inflation
  • Going forward, I expect some of this to roll off, helping to get supply and demand back in balance
  • Supply chains will hopefully repair as well
  • I see well-anchored inflation expectations
  • It's time to get back to neutral and looking at if we need to go over neutral
  • Inflation is too high

The 2% inflation comment is almost simple math at this problem. We're one-quarter of the way through the year and prices are already up more than 2%. Even if prices didn't go up a cent by year-end from here, 2022  inflation  would already be +2%.