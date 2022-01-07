\
- A wage-price spiral is not in the data yet but it is worth watching for
- Anchored longer term inflation expectations also make me less worried than some others are about a wage-price spiral
- Says she's supportive of tapering bond buying
- Could imagine adjusting the balance sheet after one or two rate hikes
I'll update if/when more comments come from Daly but she's spoken frequently lately.
Fed's Daly: The US labor market looks very strong
More from Fed's Daly: Inflation is a repressive tax. I take it really seriously