  • A wage-price spiral is not in the data yet but it is worth watching for
  • Anchored longer term inflation expectations also make me less worried than some others are about a wage-price spiral
  • Says she's supportive of tapering bond buying
  • Could imagine adjusting the balance sheet after one or two rate hikes

I'll update if/when more comments come from Daly but she's spoken frequently lately.

Fed's Daly: The US labor market looks very strong

More from Fed's Daly: Inflation is a repressive tax. I take it really seriously