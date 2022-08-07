San Francisco Federal Reserve branch President Mary Daly spoke Sunday on US TV - CBS’s “Face the Nation”

Federal Reserve is “far from done yet” in bringing down inflation

“Absolutely -- and we need to be data-dependent”

Daly was questioned about the chance of a 50bp rate hike at the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) next meeting in September:

“We need to leave our minds open. We have two more inflation reports coming out, another jobs report.”

-

The background to this is the stonkin' NFP jobs gain reported on Friday:

Daly spoke last week saying a 50 basis-point hike in September was “a reasonable thing to do"

-

More:

“Right now, I think the most important thing is that inflation is too high.”

“Americans are losing ground every day, so the focus has to be on bringing inflation down.”

-