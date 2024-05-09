SF Fed Pres. Mary Daly (voting member) is speaking and says:

The last 3-months has left considerable uncertainty about the next few months of inflation.

There is a range of scenarios the Fed is facing right now.

Getting different signals from firms who say consumers seem to be getting juicy but input prices are not yet declining.

Balance sheet offers no signal about monetary policy.

Officials don't know how the economy will evolve, only how they would react under different circumstances.

Right now no evidence that the labor market is approaching a worrisome position

Still see a really healthy labor market and inflation that is too high

US stocks are hanging onto gains:

S&P index of 0.33%

NASDAQ index of 0.20%

US yields are now negative help by a decent 30 year auction: