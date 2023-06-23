- Two more rate hikes this year is a 'very reasonable' projection
- Two more hikes is only a projection, we don't know for sure
- Prudent to slow the pace of hikes as we approach destination
- Says she strongly supported June decision to hold rates and watch the data
- Community contacts are worried housing has hit a bottom and that rents are reaccelerating
- Credit tightening so far is consistent with what would have been expected without March banking turmoil
- Inflation expectations and frequency and magnitude of prices changes are both on a downward trajectory
Daly spoke with Reuters and these comments are in-line with what Powell has been saying. That's not a surprise as Daly is basically a Powell parrot.