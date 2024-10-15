- Mon pol is still restrictive and working to lower inflation
- Continued progress on Fed goals not assured, Fed must remain vigilant
- Fed must deliver on 2% inflation while keeping job market at full employment
- A continued expansion remains very possible
- Labor market has cooled, largely normalized
- Economy is clearly in a better place, inflation has eased a lot
- Fully expects economy to see bumps, disturbances and scares
- Job to achieve a soft landing is not complete
There isn't a real hint here on the upcoming meeting.