Mary Daly
  • Mon pol is still restrictive and working to lower inflation
  • Continued progress on Fed goals not assured, Fed must remain vigilant
  • Fed must deliver on 2% inflation while keeping job market at full employment
  • A continued expansion remains very possible
  • Labor market has cooled, largely normalized
  • Economy is clearly in a better place, inflation has eased a lot
  • Fully expects economy to see bumps, disturbances and scares
  • Job to achieve a soft landing is not complete

There isn't a real hint here on the upcoming meeting.