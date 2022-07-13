Mary Daly is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. In the New York Times with this.
- her most favoured response is a 75bp rate hike
- a 100bp hike is possible
Fed talking heads have been busy since the ballistic CPI data Wednesday morning US time:
Nomura says +100:
Fed heads during Asia time (so far):
- Fed's Mester says inflation too high but rate hike decision does not need to be made yet
