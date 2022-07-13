Mary Daly is President and Chief Executive Officer of the  Federal Reserve  Bank of San Francisco. In the New York Times with this.

  • her most favoured response is a 75bp rate hike
  • a 100bp hike is possible

Fed talking heads have been busy since the ballistic CPI data Wednesday morning US time:

Nomura says +100:

Fed heads during Asia time (so far):

more to come

Mary Daly San Francisco Fed meme