Fed's Daly says in favour of a March rate hike
President of the San Francisco Federal Reserve branch Mary Daly speaking in an interview on CNN
Eamonn Sheridan
Wednesday, 09/02/2022 | 00:46 GMT-0
09/02/2022 | 00:46 GMT-0
Remarks:
inflation could get worse before it gets better
- says inflation `will
definitely get better'
- is in favor of
raising interest rates in march
- fed can't be overly
aggressive on rate increases
- don't expect to see
2% inflation by year-end
