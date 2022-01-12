San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly speaking in an interview with US public TV
- Says inflation is uncomfortably high
- its time to begin removing some accommodation
- expect prices to moderate as we get past Covid, and Fed Withdraws accommodation
- don't want to get too far ahead on calling the number of rate hikes
- very bullish about the economy
- definitely see rate increase as early as March
- policy is in a good place
- we are not behind or ahead of the curve
- it will take most of 2022 to get supply and demand back in balance
These two:
I dunno. Hubris?