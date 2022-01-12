San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly speaking in an interview with US public TV

  • Says inflation is uncomfortably high
  • its time to begin removing some accommodation
  • expect prices to moderate as we get past Covid, and Fed Withdraws accommodation
  • don't want to get too far ahead on calling the number of rate hikes
  • very bullish about the economy
  • definitely see rate increase as early as March
  • policy is in a good place
  • we are not behind or ahead of the curve
  • it will take most of 2022 to get supply and demand back in balance

These two:

  • policy is in a good place
  • we are not behind or ahead of the curve

    • I dunno. Hubris?

    Federal Reserve daly