Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly:

Risks to fed's mandates getting in more balance

Minds are open to cutting rates in coming meetings

Concern is that we will deteriorate from current place of balance in jobs report; we don't see that right now

July jobs report reflected a lot of temporary layoffs, hurricane effect

Will be watching carefully to see if next job market report reflects same dynamic, or reverses

Underneath july jobs report is some reason for confidence we are slowing but not falling off cliff

Fed will do what it takes to ensure we achieve both goal

If react to one data point, we would almost always be wrong

A 'steady in the boat' approach works well

Policy needs to be pro-active

We hear the economy is down shifting

People are getting inflation relief, but still above 2% target

Not seeing a move to widespread layoffs yet, that would be an early warning sign

Huh. I don't want to whine, but 'widespread layoffs' are not an 'early warning sign', they are a sign you are behind the curve.

