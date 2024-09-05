Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly

  • Fed needs to cut policy rate because inflation is falling and the economy is slowing
  • On size of September Fed rate cut, "we don't know yet."
  • Daly says she needs more data, including Friday's job market report and CPI.
  • Fed must calibrate policy to the evolving economy.
  • Labor market has softened but is still healthy, and that "has to be sustained and protected."
  • Hard to find evidence that labor market is faltering.
  • Overly tight policy could mean additional, unwelcome labor market slowing.
  • We have not restored price stability; inflation is still people's number one concern.
  • Businesses are being "frugal" on hiring, but not yet "dusting off their layoff manuals."
  • We are at an inflection point in the economy, and data will be volatile.
  • Fed can take aggressive action when the outlook is clear, but the current outlook is uncertain.
fed daly 16 April 2024 blur