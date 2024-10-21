Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in a moderated question-and-answer session at the 2024 WSJ Tech Live:
- Says Fed will continue to adjust policy
- 50 bps cut was meant to right-size policy, expect additional cuts going forward
- Recent fed rate cut a 'close call'
- I came down strongly in favor of 50 bps cut
- 50 bps cut was what was needed; didn’t want to find out we had overtightened, and taken jobs from people
- Will be data dependent for Fed's November meeting
- So far have not seen anything that would suggest we would not continue to cut rates
- Policy is absolutely still tight
- I don't want to see labor market slow further
- To get a soft landing accomplished we have to adjust policy rate as inflation falls -------------
Daly is often perceived as a parrot for Federal Reserve Chair Powell's views.