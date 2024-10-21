Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in a moderated question-and-answer session at the 2024 WSJ Tech Live:

Says Fed will continue to adjust policy

50 bps cut was meant to right-size policy, expect additional cuts going forward

Recent fed rate cut a 'close call'

I came down strongly in favor of 50 bps cut

50 bps cut was what was needed; didn’t want to find out we had overtightened, and taken jobs from people

Will be data dependent for Fed's November meeting

So far have not seen anything that would suggest we would not continue to cut rates

Policy is absolutely still tight

I don't want to see labor market slow further

To get a soft landing accomplished we have to adjust policy rate as inflation falls -------------

Daly is often perceived as a parrot for Federal Reserve Chair Powell's views.