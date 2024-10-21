Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in a moderated question-and-answer session at the 2024 WSJ Tech Live:

  • Says Fed will continue to adjust policy
  • 50 bps cut was meant to right-size policy, expect additional cuts going forward
  • Recent fed rate cut a 'close call'
  • I came down strongly in favor of 50 bps cut
  • 50 bps cut was what was needed; didn’t want to find out we had overtightened, and taken jobs from people
  • Will be data dependent for Fed's November meeting
  • So far have not seen anything that would suggest we would not continue to cut rates
  • Policy is absolutely still tight
  • I don't want to see labor market slow further
  • To get a soft landing accomplished we have to adjust policy rate as inflation falls -------------

-----------

Daly is often perceived as a parrot for Federal Reserve Chair Powell's views.

Mary Daly