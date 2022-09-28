Mary Daly is head of the San Francisco Federal Reserve branch

---

Daly wants lower inflation but not a recession. Of course the Fed would prefer a soft landing to a hard one!

More:

  • May come out of this episode with higher inflation, not the too-low inflation of prior to the pandemic
  • Consensus in the US is that about half of excess inflation comes from excess demand
  • Out tools are designed to bridle demand
  • The hope is that as we bring demand down, supply issues also get resolved
  • We might have to do a little more on demand because supply is sluggish to recover