Mary Daly is head of the San Francisco Federal Reserve branch.

Earlier remarks:

Q&A now

  • we have gotten rates to neutral
  • we expect to raise rates further in coming meetings and early in 2023

  • Hearing that there is less churn in the labour market, this is a sign the labour market tightness is easing

  • We need to see progress on inflation

Members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the Federal Reserve have been promising rates above neutral - Daly's comment on this is not surprising.

