Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly with Twitter posts:
More:
- We must stay vigilant and be intentional, continually assessing the economy and balancing both of our mandated objectives: fully delivering on 2% inflation while ensuring that the labor market remains in line with full employment. That is a soft landing.
- This is only part of what people need. What households, businesses, and communities really want is a durable economy, with sustained growth, a good labor market, and low inflation. A durable and sustained expansion allows everyone to thrive, and history tells us it is possible.
- The work to achieve a soft landing is not fully done. And we are resolute to finish that job. But that cannot be all we’re after. Ultimately, we must strive for a world where people aren’t worried about inflation or the economy. That is my version of victory.
Daly links to full remarks here.