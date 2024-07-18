Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participating in a 'fireside chat' at a conference:

  • Recent data has been really good
  • Economy is not there yet on inflation
  • Labor market is coming back into balance
  • Risks on both side for monetary policy choices
  • Fed remains data dependant for monetary policy
  • Preemptive or urgent policy actions risk making mistakes
  • We are not at price stability yet

Imagine sitting down with someone for a 'fireside chat' and all you get is a discussion on the Federal Reserve? Oh, wait ... that would be me ;-)

Mary Daly SF Fed