Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participating in a 'fireside chat' at a conference:

Recent data has been really good

Economy is not there yet on inflation

Labor market is coming back into balance

Risks on both side for monetary policy choices

Fed remains data dependant for monetary policy

Preemptive or urgent policy actions risk making mistakes

We are not at price stability yet

