Fed's Daly
SFFed President Daly
  • Fed can move away from ultra easy monetary policy without derailing the US economy expansion
  • she fully supports the initial benchmark interest rate hike at the Fed's next meeting in March
  • it is clear that the inflation rate is high and the labor market is strong, so we do need to act
  • the gradual further rate hikes depend on the data
  • I do absolutely expect the policy rate to rise over the course of the year, but by how much and how quickly and during what meetings – those things and going to leave open
  • I have no sense that her policy adjustments will derail the basic fundamentals of a strong labor market
  • I don't want to pronounce today what I think we will do at each and every meeting for the rest of 2022
  • on the balance sheet she thought the Fed would start to run off its balance sheet earlier than in the last cycle and at a faster clip
  • it is likely that the Fed can push inflation all the way back to 2% by the end of the year as supply chain bottlenecks don't seem to be recovering and the supply workers will continue to lag
  • we want to see downward movement inflation
  • expects the slow down from omicron to be short lived
  • the goal of the Fed rate hike will be to achieve a soft landing for the economy
  • sustainable growth rate was likely in a range of 1.8% – 2%. The economy grew at 5.7% in 2021
  • Even 4-5 rate hike would still mean that the Fed policy would remain below neutral level 2.5%
  • I do not see a lot of indication that we are behind the curve
  • I don't see evidence the labor market is overheated
  • The waves of Delta and omicron variant of coronavirus have cause imbalances that ultimately pushed up inflation

Daly is the president of the San Francisco Fed.