- Inflation is nearing 2% goal, labor market is balanced
- Global central bank policies much less synchronized than before
- Fed should wait to see policies of incoming government before acting
- We have recalibrated policy with cuts so far
- As we get to 'about right' level of Fed policy rate, I am proponent of gradualism
Does this mean that they're not yet at a point where they she would support gradualism?
- We are in an uncertain world, it's not clear how quickly inflation will come down
- Need a thoughtful and careful approach