Mary Daly
  • Inflation is nearing 2% goal, labor market is balanced
  • Global central bank policies much less synchronized than before
  • Fed should wait to see policies of incoming government before acting
  • We have recalibrated policy with cuts so far
  • As we get to 'about right' level of Fed policy rate, I am proponent of gradualism

  • We are in an uncertain world, it's not clear how quickly inflation will come down
  • Need a thoughtful and careful approach