Fed's Daly
Fed's Daly on FoxBusiness

At the end of the day, nothing new. However, we do know that between yesterday and today, the Fed may not have a higher terminal rate, but they will also not stop tightening or reverse course for an extended time.

The next meeting is on March 21. There will be another jobs report and two more CPI releases. The next CPI will be on Tuesday February 14, and another one on March 14.

We will see but even if you get 0K jobs next month, the two-month average is still 258K which is on par with prior two months in December and November (averaged 275K). So job growth is not really slowing.

The trend in the CPI has been to the downside over the last 6 months, but the services CPI has been sticky. With leisure and hospitality jobs surging, and restaurants full in my neighborhood at least, the wallets are still open.

The potential bright spot may be that a larger number of workers in that service industry, may stabilize wages as there is no need to pay up for workers with the supply increasing.

.