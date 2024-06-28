SF Fed President Mary Daly

It's taking longer for policy to work, but it's working

I'm looking at scenarios, we will react. It's too early to tell what we will do

Inflation data shows it's cooling, policy is working as expected

Anticipate generative AI will boost productivity, but it's too early to speculate on

"I think we'll continue to see inflation printing above 2%, potentially, through 2025"

That last comment is an interesting one. She is a dove and a voter next year but it's tough to price in too many cuts if inflation doesn't get back down. The newswires missed out on the 'potentially' word in the comment, which is important, but above 2% is a problem.