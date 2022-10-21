Mary Daly is head of the San Francisco Federal Reserve branch

Some dovish comments here and EUR/USD at the highs.

The idea earlier was that Timiraos was rolled out because the Fed didn't like the bond market getting ahead of it and pricing in another hike. These comments absolutely add to it and fed fund futures are now pricing in a 4.90% top from 5.03% yesterday. Daly is a mouthpiece for Powell.

You might remember that she was the first one to float a faster taper in November of last year.

Daly Powell taper meme