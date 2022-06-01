- Says she's not forecasting beyond the next couple of meetings
- We need to get rates to neutral
- Let's get to neutral as quickly as we can
- Says she's open to pulling the reins back on the economy but it's too early to proclaim what they will do
- Looking for supply to recover and demand to come down
- If supply doesn't recover and demand doesn't slow, they need to put rates into restrictive territory
- I hope inflation has peaked but I don't want to declare victory
- I don't see signs of a wage-price spiral
- I don't see a recession
Daly has been a mouthpiece for Powell in the past so I wouldn't rule out this kind of shift from the Fed chair as well. The talk about restrictive policy won't sit well with markets.