Rate hikes and projected rate hikes will bring inflation down

Additional rate hikes are the right thing to do but how high we go will depend on data

We don't have a preset course

We are starting to see the benefits of rate hikes, with the housing market cooling

You can start to see the genesis of a pause here late this year or in Q1 but, like she said, it will depend on data. Today's PCE data wasn't encouraging.

The economy is not teetering on recession, it needs to slow