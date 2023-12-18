Daly is out with comments in the WSJ
- It's too soon to speculate at which meetings the Fed might change policy stance next year
- Her projections are very close to Fed median
- We're acknowledging progress is there
- When the unemployment rate starts to rise, it tends to go up by a lot and not by only a little bit
- We have to be forward looking and make sure that we don’t give people price stability but take away jobs
- we could over-tighten quite easily, and so that’s what I’m mindful of
Quotable:
“There is more work to do, and at this point, that work includes not only focusing on bringing inflation down to 2%…but also recognizing that we want to continue to do this gently, with as few disruptions to the labor market as possible”
Daly is a voter in 2024.