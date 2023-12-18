Mary Daly

Daly is out with comments in the WSJ

It's too soon to speculate at which meetings the Fed might change policy stance next year

Her projections are very close to Fed median

We're acknowledging progress is there

When the unemployment rate starts to rise, it tends to go up by a lot and not by only a little bit

We have to be forward looking and make sure that we don’t give people price stability but take away jobs

we could over-tighten quite easily, and so that’s what I’m mindful of

Quotable:

“There is more work to do, and at this point, that work includes not only focusing on bringing inflation down to 2%…but also recognizing that we want to continue to do this gently, with as few disruptions to the labor market as possible”

Daly is a voter in 2024.

