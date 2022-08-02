>
Fed's Evans: 50 bps in Sept is a reasonable assessment, 75 is also ok
Comments from the Chicago Fed
Adam Button
50 bps is reasonable, 75 bps is ok, I doubt 100 bps is called for Says he's hopeful they can do 50 bps in Sept end then continue with 25 bps hikes until the beginning of Q2 2023 There's still a reasonable expectation that tightening into next year will lead to a restrictive setting but allow for reasonably strong labor market I see policy rate between 3.75-4.00% by the end of 2023 It's possible we get a soft landing but there are a lot of risks We need to start getting less-ugly reports soon inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term I have downgraded my economic growth projections somewhat for this year, probably looking at 1% or lower I think unemployment will stay below 4% this year
Bond yields have reversed dramatically today with 2s now just shy of 3% after touching 2.81% earlier. Some of that might be risk aversion around China reversing but these Fed comments highlight the upside risks to the terminal rate. Evans is talking about 4% at the end of 2023 while the market is at 2.85%.
