Chicago Fed Pres. Evans is speaking and says:

Labor markets are tight, inflation is high

The labor market is going to slow down

we are increasing interest rate expeditiously

job one is to get inflation back down to 2%

expects US GDP growth to be about 1/2% this year

we'll muddle through this year with positive growth, unemployment rate likely to go up

optimistic will be able to avoid recession

what about global economic slowdown and Europe taking the brunt

should not be complacent about US prospects given global slowdown

also worry about inflation expectations getting out of hand

I expect inflation will come down