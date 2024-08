The Fed blackout is over and (for once) the market wants to hear what everyone has to say. The game has changed since Wednesday with the market now contemplating half-point cuts starting in September.

The Fed's Goolsbee (dove) and Barkin (middle of the road) are expect on business TV at the top of the hour.

Barkin is already out with some comments pushing back on 50 bps but if anyone is apt to embrace it, it will be Goolsbee.