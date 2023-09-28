Chicago Fed Pres. Richard Goolsbee is speaking and says:

Holding to 'inevitability’ that job losses are needed to slow inflation risks a 'near-term policy error.’

Some analysis shows inflation reaching target soon, 'without further policy tightening’ and only a modest slowdown in growth.

Fed needs to be 'extra careful' of tying policy to historical relationships that may not hold up in the current economy.

Recent data, with inflation slowing without job losses, have run against past U.S. patterns.

Fed will return inflation to target, but has a chance to do something rare by accomplishing that without recession.

Evidence points to the outbreak of inflation in 2021 as largely supply-related; ignoring supply improvements is a recipe for overshooting.

Long-run inflation expectations are 'well-anchored,' can help lower inflation with 'less economic pain' than previously.

Importance of expectations and Fed credibility makes proposals to raise the inflation target from 2% 'quite risky.'

Risks to the outlook include oil prices, slowdown in China, possibility of a protracted U.S. auto strike, or a disruptive government shutdown.

Housing will be key to continued inflation progress in the next few quarters, with the risk that rising home prices could also boost market rents.

Better productivity could mean long-run potential is not as low as some have feared, allowing more growth without inflation.

Wages typically lag prices, so short-term movements should not be used to predict inflation.

Goolsbee is a dove. He is a voting member currently.