Says that over the last several months become more comfortable that this is a stabilization of the job market at a full-employment-like level, as opposed to something that was crashing through normal and turning into something worse

Sees less deterioration in a broad basket of labor-market indicators.

Thinks the trends from last summer look less like the start of a downturn and more like a benign adjustment from a hot job market to a balanced one.

Goolsbee is more of a dove. He spoke yesterday. You can find his comments by CLICKING HERE.