- A single month's data is not reliable but if the household survey were to show steady deterioration, the Fed would have to look at it more closely
- It's likely that goods prices will return to deflation, services continues in the right direction, market data on housing suggests coming improvement there
- Will be watching rate-sensitive sectors, lagged impact of mon pol for signs that neutral is approaching
- Economic conditions will determine the pace of cuts from here
That's just about enough from him.