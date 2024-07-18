It's very clear that inflation has come way down in 12-18 months

This is about as fast as inflation has ever fallen

Inflation path isn't done but it makes me feel a lot better to see components decline, including housing

The labor market has been cooling to a position of better balance

So far this doesn't look like a recession in the labor market but there are warning lights

We want to be stable at full employment

If you saw a sharp of an uptick in unemployment, you would be justified to be agitated about the unemployment level. Thus far it doesn't look like that.

Unemployment needs to steady

I don't like to tie our hands on future meetings, we have plenty of data coming

The more months of data that look like recent data, the closer you get to 2%

The market is fully priced for a September cut and is priced for 64 bps in easing this year.