- I'm fine with rates coming down commensurate with inflation coming down
- Let's slow down to feel our way to neutral
- I'm skeptical of just looking at the 12-month number on inflation
- The 3 and 6-month inflation numbers have been coming in 'pretty solidly'
- Mostly PCE today was 'just what was expected' but one-month core was a tad lower
- I still think rates will be significantly lower in 12-18 months
- Jobs market looks like it's settled in around full employment
- The underlying economy to me looks like it's on a 'excellent path'