Fed Goolsbee Oct 4
  • I'm fine with rates coming down commensurate with inflation coming down
  • Let's slow down to feel our way to neutral
  • I'm skeptical of just looking at the 12-month number on inflation
  • The 3 and 6-month inflation numbers have been coming in 'pretty solidly'
  • Mostly PCE today was 'just what was expected' but one-month core was a tad lower
  • I still think rates will be significantly lower in 12-18 months
  • Jobs market looks like it's settled in around full employment
  • The underlying economy to me looks like it's on a 'excellent path'