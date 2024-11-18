The Chicago Fed Pres. Austen Goolsbee is giving me opening remarks Financial Markets Group fall conference and says:

Sees concentration of treasury clearing as a risk

Needless to say, giving opening remarks is generally not a platform to give details about the economy or monetary policy. Nevertheless, if Goolsbee is around a microphone he tends to use it.

So will be monitoring for something more meaningful.

With the December Fed meeting now 30 days away, the odds of a kind has been reduced to around 61%. Fed chair Powell was not committed to a cut when he spoke last week given the economy's strength.