goolsby

Chicago Fed Pres. Goolsby is speaking and says:

  • I still see continued progress on inflation
  • For the last six months PCE inflation has run close to 2% target.
  • Optimistic for 2025 on a soft landing.
  • A lot of uncertainties remain.
  • Uptick in business confidence, uncertainty, since the election.
  • CPI report is somewhat encouraging, somewhat discouraging, in equal measure.
  • If Congress and president be drafting policies that will raise prices, Fed has to think about that.
  • What matters is impact of policies as a whole
  • Cannot look at the impact of tax Without also looking at government spending side.
  • Pretty confident we will get inflation to 2%. That's a promise the Fed has made.

Goolsbee tilts more toward a dove when given the chance. He is, however, a litle hedge-y in his comments too.