Chicago Fed Pres. Goolsby is speaking and says:
- I still see continued progress on inflation
- For the last six months PCE inflation has run close to 2% target.
- Optimistic for 2025 on a soft landing.
- A lot of uncertainties remain.
- Uptick in business confidence, uncertainty, since the election.
- CPI report is somewhat encouraging, somewhat discouraging, in equal measure.
- If Congress and president be drafting policies that will raise prices, Fed has to think about that.
- What matters is impact of policies as a whole
- Cannot look at the impact of tax Without also looking at government spending side.
- Pretty confident we will get inflation to 2%. That's a promise the Fed has made.
Goolsbee tilts more toward a dove when given the chance. He is, however, a litle hedge-y in his comments too.