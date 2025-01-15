Chicago Fed Pres. Goolsby is speaking and says:

I still see continued progress on inflation

For the last six months PCE inflation has run close to 2% target.

Optimistic for 2025 on a soft landing.

A lot of uncertainties remain.

Uptick in business confidence, uncertainty, since the election.

CPI report is somewhat encouraging, somewhat discouraging, in equal measure.

If Congress and president be drafting policies that will raise prices, Fed has to think about that.

What matters is impact of policies as a whole

Cannot look at the impact of tax Without also looking at government spending side.

Pretty confident we will get inflation to 2%. That's a promise the Fed has made.

Goolsbee tilts more toward a dove when given the chance. He is, however, a litle hedge-y in his comments too.