In inflation rises or progress stalls, the Fed will need to figure out if it's from overheating or tariffs

Distinguishing the cause of any inflation will be critical for deciding when or if the Fed should act

Inflation has come down, is approaching 2% goal

Covid pandemic experience shows supply chain impacts can have a material effect on inflation

Opinions differ widely on how much tariffs would get passed into prices, suppliers may have to eat the cost

There's nothing groundbreaking here but he makes a point worth pondering on supply chains, which remain far too fragile.