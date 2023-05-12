Fed's Goolsbee is speaking to PBS.

  • Inflation is too high, but at least it is coming down
  • hopes inflation can ease without a recession

Recall on Monday, Goolsbee said:

  • Fed must be data dependent and watch credit conditions
  • Getting vibes at a credit squeeze is beginning
  • Trying to stabilize prices without a hard landing
  • Recession is a possibility
  • Weighing how much fed work is being done by tighter credit
  • Too early to make a call on rates for June FOMC
  • Should be especially attuned to issues in the bond market related to the debt limit
  • if there is doubt about US treasuries that would increase bank stress
  • US Congress has to raise the debt ceiling