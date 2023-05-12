Fed's Goolsbee is speaking to PBS.
- Inflation is too high, but at least it is coming down
- hopes inflation can ease without a recession
Recall on Monday, Goolsbee said:
- Fed must be data dependent and watch credit conditions
- Getting vibes at a credit squeeze is beginning
- Trying to stabilize prices without a hard landing
- Recession is a possibility
- Weighing how much fed work is being done by tighter credit
- Too early to make a call on rates for June FOMC
- Should be especially attuned to issues in the bond market related to the debt limit
- if there is doubt about US treasuries that would increase bank stress
- US Congress has to raise the debt ceiling