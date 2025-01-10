Fed's Goolsbee

There are still a couple of question marks about over-indexing on individual jobs months

There was a very big jobs growth in private sector retail hiring, is that a sign of a stronger consumer or a one-off?

I don't see the jobs market as a source of inflation

Inflation rate in the past six months has been 1.9% annualized

The rise in long rates is from higher than expected growth and expected slower pace of fed cuts

In 12-18 months, rates will be a fair bit lower if current expectations are met

The current high annual inflation rates largely reflect the uptick of early last year, wrong to say there has not been recent progress

So far do not see evidence of overheating in recent months

It's very important to watch productivity numbers

Goolsbee is a dove and he certainly didn't shift in this interview.