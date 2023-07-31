So far we've been able to walk the golden path

The bank problems 'have been the dog that's not barking'

We have been disproving people with a stable Phillips curve mindset

This has been a strange business cycle, so normal tradeoffs don't apply

Asked about a rate hike, says he's 'not a fan of tying our hands before the data'

Notes openness to reading data ahead of Sept

Getting inflation down without higher unemployment 'would be a triumph'

I don't see any reason for him to be talking about 'triumphs' and whatnot. Fed officials were quiet when it came to taking responsibility for 9% inflation but are now taking a premature victory lap for bringing it down without a recession.