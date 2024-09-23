Comfortable with 50 bps, shows fed is focused on risks around employment, not just inflation

Inflation is way down from peak, labor market is at full employment

Keeping rates at decade-high does not make sense when you want things to stay where they are

To reach a soft landing you can't be behind the curve

Rates must come down significantly

Golden path is in the books, inflation came down without a recession last year

Businesses say they see "steady as she goes" with surprisingly little discussion about inflation

Monitoring office building vacancy rates, making sure banks provisions for any losses on commercial real estate

Fed officials have this vision in their mind of executive a perfect soft landing. That's a dangerous game.