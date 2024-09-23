- Comfortable with 50 bps, shows fed is focused on risks around employment, not just inflation
- Inflation is way down from peak, labor market is at full employment
- Keeping rates at decade-high does not make sense when you want things to stay where they are
- To reach a soft landing you can't be behind the curve
- Rates must come down significantly
- Golden path is in the books, inflation came down without a recession last year
- Businesses say they see "steady as she goes" with surprisingly little discussion about inflation
- Monitoring office building vacancy rates, making sure banks provisions for any losses on commercial real estate
Fed officials have this vision in their mind of executive a perfect soft landing. That's a dangerous game.