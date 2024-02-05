Fed's Goolsbee

March cut is unlikely

Economy has been quite strong

If we keep getting inflation going down despite strong jobs in GDP growth, then we might be in a period like mid-1990s

He does not want to rule out a March cut but does want to see more data and not tie the Fed's hands

Fed's goal is PCE measure of 2%

Inverted yield curve, as a rule of thumb, is not applicable as a recession indicator

Does not see widening problems in the regional banking system

Goolsbee tends to be more of a dove but seems to be straddling the fence as he speaks the facts.