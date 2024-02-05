- March cut is unlikely
- Economy has been quite strong
- If we keep getting inflation going down despite strong jobs in GDP growth, then we might be in a period like mid-1990s
- He does not want to rule out a March cut but does want to see more data and not tie the Fed's hands
- Fed's goal is PCE measure of 2%
- Inverted yield curve, as a rule of thumb, is not applicable as a recession indicator
- Does not see widening problems in the regional banking system
Goolsbee tends to be more of a dove but seems to be straddling the fence as he speaks the facts.